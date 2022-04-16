Brand new Trek Domane breaks cover at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Image 1 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 2 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 3 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 4 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 5 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 6 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 7 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 8 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 9 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 10 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 11 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 12 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 13 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 14 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 15 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 16 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 17 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 18 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 19 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 20 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 21 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 22 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 23 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 24 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 25 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 26 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart) Image 27 of 27 (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

An unreleased Trek Domane with dramatic design changes has been spotted at Paris-Roubaix Femmes, where it is being used by the women's team alongside a single chainring setup and tubeless tyres.

The previous iteration of the Trek Domane was ridden by Lizzie Deignan when she won the first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes last October, at the time shocking many with its 1x setup and use of tubeless tyres.

This year, tubeless tyres already appear more or less ubiquitous, but Trek has once again planned a surprise for the industry by unveiling an altogether new bike.

The new Domane has a dramatically altered headtube (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The new Trek Domane would be the fourth generation of the bike originally invented specifically for the cobbles in collaboration with Fabian Cancellara.

The new bike appears to have eliminated much of the progressive tech from the last generation of the bike, removing the front IsoSpeed suspension system, the adjustability of the rear IsoSpeed, and the bike's seat mast has also been replaced with a more conventional seatpost.

The front end of the bike is much more reminiscent of the Trek Madone, with a deep headtube section leading back to a bulky aerodynamic downtube, suggesting the bike is focusing more on a combination of aerodynamic performance and comfort.

(Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The frame appears to be made from 800 Series OCLV carbon fibre, in line with the latest generation of Trek Madone SLR, while the storage unit below the bottle cage mounts appears to have been removed.

The bike bore Project One markings, suggesting these bikes will be offered as part of Trek's custom build program.

Given the aero considerations and carbon choice, we imagine this may be pitched as a replacement for the Madone as much as the Domane - in line with other brands who have phased out dedicated aero bikes in favour of multi-purpose endurance racers.

Pirelli tyres and Bontrager Aeolus wheels accompany the new Domane (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Lucinda Brand's bike, which Cyclingnews saw, was specced with a 1x Sram Red AXS groupset, similar to Lizzie Deignan's setup last year. Blip satellite shifters have been positioned on the handlebar to improve shifting on the cobbles.

The bike used tubeless tyres, and was using Pirelli P Zero Race tubeless tyres, in what we would speculate are on Bontrager Aeolus RSL 37V Tubeless wheels.