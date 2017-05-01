Bouhanni suffers concussion after Tour de Yorkshire crash

Image 1 of 5 Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Nacer Bouhanni about to sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Cofidis' French cyclist Nacer Bouhanni (R) celebrates with teammate Cofidis' Spanish rider Daniel Navarro after winning the fourth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya Image 5 of 5 Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nacer Bouhanni has concussion after a heavy crash at the Tour de Yorkshire on Sunday. According to his Cofidis team, Bouhanni has returned home and will undergo another examination after 48 hours, if no new symptoms arise beforehand.

The Frenchman, who had won the previous day's stage, was knocked unconscious during a heavy crash on stage 3 of the Tour de Yorkshire and there were worrying images showing him prone on the tarmac. Cofidis allayed concerns on Sunday evening, saying that he had regained conscious in the ambulance and described his condition as reassuring.

In another update on their Facebook page, Cofidis confirmed that Bouhanni had avoided any broken bones but had received concussion as a result of the incident and was suffering with headaches.

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) took victory on stage 3 of the Tour de Yorkshire ahead of his teammate Omar Fraile, following an attack in the final 20 kilometres. The Belgian would take the overall classification, six seconds ahead of Fraile. Bouhanni won stage 2, beating Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) after taking up a long sprint into Harrogate.