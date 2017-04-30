Bouhanni condition 'reassuring' after Yorkshire crash - News shorts

Image 1 of 5 Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Elia Viviani, Marcel Kittel and Nacer Bouhanni on the Scheldeprijs podium Image 3 of 5 Andre Greipel waits for the start of the first stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya Image 4 of 5 Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The new Cervelo R3 disc (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Cofidis has said that initial reports about the condition of Nacer Bouhanni following a heavy crash at Tour de Yorkshire on Sunday are "reassuring."

Bouhanni was involved in a crash with about 25km remaining in the final stage and was initially unconscious. Television images showed the French sprinter lying motionless in the road after falling.

The team said Bouhanni was immediately transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he regained consciousness, and that the first reports about his condition were reassuring.

Bouhanni won stage 2 of the race and wore the sprinter's green jersey during stage 3.

German riders ready for debut WorldTour edition of Eschborn-Frankfurt

Monday's Eschborn-Frankfurt marks the first day of WorldTour racing in Germany for 2017 with several of the countries biggest names ready for the sprint friendly race. Monday's Eschborn-Frankfurt marks the first day of WorldTour racing in Germany for 2017 with several of the countries biggest names ready for the sprint-friendly race.

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep-Floors) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) are two of the fastest sprinters in the pro peloton, but neither riders have tasted success at the now ASO run and operated race. John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) remains the last German rider to win the race back in 2011. All three riders will start favourites for the victory but the winner of the last two editions, Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) remains the man to beat.

Kristoff will have German teammate Tony Martin onside during the 215km race and Martin is aiming to ensure it's a successful day out.

"It's always a very special event for me, because it's my home race. We go on many roads and paths that I've known since my youth and where I feel absolutely at home," Martin said. "So it's always a great experience, regardless of the outcome of the race in Frankfurt. The atmosphere with all the fans on the course is awesome, and it's always nice that many fans also come to cheer me."

Kittel hasn't raced for almost a month since winning a fifth Scheldeprijs title in April, and the QuickStep-Floors rider is looking for a winning return.

"To make my comeback in the peloton at Frankfurt, where I'll race for the first time in my career, makes things even more special. I'm happy I will have the chance to discover this race and to meet new fans," Kittel said.

For German champion, the race is one suited to his characteristics and is the first of three WorldTour events on home soil he is targeting in 2017 alongside stage 2 of the Tour de France and the Hamburg Cyclassics in August.

"With this tough racecourse though, I expect a fairly intense race day. After my break, this will be an ideal preparation for my upcoming races," Greipel said. "I'm looking forward to May 1st, because to race in the championship jersey in front of the German fans is always something very special."

Stolen bikes force Team Veloconcept Women to miss Rent Liv-Skive Løbet

The Danish Team Veloconcept Women squad was forced to miss the Rent Liv-Skive Løbet race over the weekend as its 12 team bikes were stolen. As the team were unable to replace the bikes for the six riders, there was no representation from the squad in the race. According to a statement from the team, the bikes are "black/white and black/red Cervelo S5 with SRAM E-tap gearing and HED-wheels with Schwalbe tires."

American teams Sho-Air Twenty20, Tibco-SVB, and Polish Pro-Continental squad CCC Sprandi Polkowice have had team bikes stolen in the last few months.

Tour de Romandie stage 5 video highlights

