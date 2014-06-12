Bouhanni considering three offers for 2015

Image 1 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins his third stage of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) rode in a skin suit today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates his third win at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni after sprinting to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nacer Bouhanni is considering three identical offers as he narrows down his options for his 2015 contract.

"I had ten offers, now I'm going to choose between three teams," he told L'Equipe. The three teams are believed to be his current team FDJ.fr, French rival Cofidis and an unnamed "foreign team."

"The conditions are identical for all three, a two-year contract and the same pay. So you have to look at the sporting aspects," he said.

Bouhanni does not expect to make his decision until after the national championships on June 29, but "If I sign with FDJ, I would do the Tour," he said. And Bouhanni made it clear that sharing sprint duties at the Tour with teammate and fellow French sprinter Arnaud Demare would "not be a problem for me."

Bouhanni landed his first Grand Tour victories last month at the Giro d'Italia, where he won three stages and the points jersey. Madiot is eager to keep his young star, "but it is a question of means, I have to discuss it with my sponsor, and also find a co-sponsor," he admitted.

Madiot also questions whether Bouhanni will be ready for the Tour this year.

"First, has he recovered from the Giro? We understand each other. If Thibaut Pinot wins the Tour de Suisse, he can say, 'Marc! I deserve to have a partner with me.' Why not get a rider who can help on the mountain instead of two sprinters? That may be an option."