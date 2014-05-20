Bouhanni imposes his law in Giro d’Italia sprints
Frenchman claims third win in Salsomaggiore
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Their styles are very different but their dominance is equivalent. When Marcel Kittel bade his early and sudden farewell to the Giro d’Italia, received wisdom suggested that the bunch sprints would become more even affairs, but instead FDJ.fr's Nacer Bouhanni has assumed the mantle and imposed his own law on the peloton.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy