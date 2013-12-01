Bouet to lead AG2R in Santos Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 4 Race leader Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) heads the early four-man break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Maxime Bouet (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 The AG2R squad (Image credit: ASO)

AG2R La Mondiale has announced its line-up for next month's Tour Down Under. The Australian WorldTour event takes place January 21-26 and the French team will once again be looking to kick-start its season with Maxime Bouet leading the line this time around.

AG2R La Mondiale, which has competed in every edition of the Tour Down Under, will be managed by sports director Laurent Biondi during the race.

"The pro cycling team AG2R La Mondiale will be led by Maxime Bouet, who will aim to finish in the top ten overall," Biondi said. "We will also focus on stage wins. Maxime Daniel and Sebastien Turgot will be our trump cards in sprint finishes."

"We should also have good opportunities in more hilly stages where the overall classification will be played out."

Bouet has never raced the Tour Down Under and typically starts his season in Europe, but race organiser Mike Turter believes the Frenchman can play a part in Australia's single WorldTour event.

"Maxime Bouet is an all-rounder and he’s particularly good on rolling terrain with short, sharp climbs. His 2013 season included a third place overall in the Giro del Trentino, tenth in the Tour of Oman and seventh in the Critérium International."

"The varied terrain across the 2014 Santos Tour Down Under route will appeal to Bouet and the Ag2r lineup and I'm sure we'll see dynamic performances from this experienced group of riders."

Ag2r La Mondiale for 2014 Santos Tour Down Under: Julien Berard (FRA), Guillaume Bonnafond (FRA), Maxime Bouet (FRA), Maxime Daniel (FRA), Axel Domont (FRA), Damien Gaudin (FRA) and Sébastien Turgot (FRA.