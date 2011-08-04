Bouet cleared of fracture after crash in Poland

Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Maxime Bouet's (AG2R La Mondiale) crash on the first stage of the Tour de Pologne was not as bad as first feared with doctors confirming overnight that the Frenchman's injuries were limited to bruising and flesh wounds. Radiologist Dr. Jean Ravey at the University Hospital of Grenoble, confirmed that he had suffered no fracture after consulting scans taken on Tuesday.

The Frenchman was caught in a crash in the closing kilometres of the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne, and despite finishing was clearly suffering from his injuries. He abandoned the race before the start of stage two on Monday and was taken to Grenoble University Hospital in the company of team physician, Eric Bouvat.

Bouet will now require several days of rest before continuing training.