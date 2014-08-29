Bos to join MTN-Qhubeka for 2015

Image 1 of 3 Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Theo Bos and Belkin have been in dominant form at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Theo Bos (Belkin) could be about to make a move to MTN-Qhubeka for the 2015 season, according to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.

“There is interest there,” Bos’ manager Rik van Dongen told the newspaper. “Theo is positive about it and they are just going over the finer points. We are at an advanced stage but there is yet to be a signature.”

Bos began his career as a track rider, where he won five world titles, however he’s been unable to transfer that success over to the road. Bos has had his own share of victories over the past two seasons at the Tour de Langkawi, Tour de Pologne and overall at the World Ports Classic. His biggest victory to date is a stage win at the Critérium International.

Bos has been racing with the Belkin team since 2011, where he has been the main sprinter, but is finding big competition from Moreno Hofland in that department. The Dutch rider has not ridden a Grand Tour for the team since the Giro d’Italia in 2012.

If Bos does move to the team, he will join recent signing Edvald Boasson Hagen and 2013 Milan-San Remo winner Gerald Ciolek, making for a potentially formidable sprint and classics combination.