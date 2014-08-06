Bos considering a return to track racing for 2016 Olympics

Image 1 of 4 Theo Bos (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Graeme Brown and Theo Bos attempted to break the lap record in Rotterdam on day three. (Image credit: Rotterdam Six Day) Image 3 of 4 Theo Bos shows off his winner's trophies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Luka Mezgec, Theo Bos and Michael Matthews on the stage 3 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bradley Wiggins' decision to focus on track cycling is apparently inspiring Theo Bos (Belkin), although the Dutchman continues to perform well on the road, as he showed by winning stage 3 of the Tour of Poland on Tuesday.

"Finishing my career on the track is an idea that I have at the back of my mind," Bos told Cyclingnews just after he received the flowers on the podium.

Bos, who will turn 31 this month, says he wants to remain a full-time road rider in 2015 although he hasn't yet secured a new contract. He is also chasing his dream of claiming a stage on a grand tour – he has raced the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España once but he won't go back to Spain this September.

In 2015, Bos might take part in the Track World Championships and World Cup alongside his road calendar with an eye to the 2016 Olympics in Rio. "I need to qualify for top events and, first of all, to prove myself," he said.

Bos has competed twice at the Olympic Games, in 2004 and 2008, claiming silver in the individual sprint in Athens. He switched to road cycling in 2009, aged 26, riding one season for the Rabobank Continental team and then one year for Cervélo, before joining Rabobank (now Belkin) in 2011.

"If I go back to the Olympics, it will be as part of the team pursuit," Bos said. "We already know Great Britain and Australia will be first and second... But the fight will be interesting for bronze, with Denmark, New Zealand and us, the Netherlands."

His success in the streets of Rzeszow, ahead of Luka Mezdec (Giant-Shimano) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) is his second victory at the WorldTour level after a stage of the EnecoTour in 2012. It's quite clear that Bos has been less successful on the road than on the track before - he took six World titles in his first discipline, from 2001 to 2007.

However, Bos is not going to consider stopping his road career soon, unlike Wiggins who is three years his senior. "The life of a road rider is super nice," he said. "Going back to track is just an idea..."

"To do both disciplines at a high level is almost impossible," the Dutch sprinter added. "If I focused on the track a lot, I'd give up with my goal to ride in the Tour de France. So I still ride on the track for fun and to keep the rhythm."

Since his turn to the road in 2009, Bos never completely left the velodromes. He trained last month on Alkmaar Velodrome, north of the Netherlands. It means he built up to his Tour of Poland stage victory partly through track sessions.

Next winter, Bos plans to take part to some Six Day events and perhaps his national championships. This will help him keep in touch with his beloved discipline and, perhaps, prepare for the Olympic Games.