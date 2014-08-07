Report: MTN-Qhubeka interested in Bos and Gesink

Image 1 of 4 Theo Bos (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Robert Gesink (Belkin) is making his comeback to racing in Poland (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 The MTN - Qhubeka team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Gerard Vroomen made an appearance (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

MTN-Qhubeka is said to have made "good offers" to Dutch riders Theo Bos and Robert Gesink for the 2015 season, according to media in the Netherlands. The two are currently with Team Belkin, but both are out of contract after this year.

The South African Professional Continental team is looking to move up in the cycling world, and will partner with Cervelo as of next year. Cervelo principal Gerard Vroomen is said to be moving into the team management.

MTN-Qhubeka will start the Vuelta a España later this month, as its first Grand Tour, "but its target for next season is to be at the start of the Tour de France in Utrecht. Therefore some big-name transfers may still be expected from the South African team," said telesport.nl.

Both riders are currently riding the Tour of Poland. Bos would give the team a world-class sprinter, while Gesink would be a candidate for GC in the grand tours and other stage races.

Bos, who this week won the third stage of the Tour of Poland, started his pro road career with the Cervelo Test team. He joined Rabobank, now Belkin, in 2011. This season he won four stages at the Tour de Langkawi as well as the overall title at the World Ports Classic.

Gesink is making his comeback to racing after treatment for cardiac arrhythmia earlier this year. He is scheduled to ride the Vuelta. In 2013 he won the GP Cycliste de Quebec, and in 2012 took the overall title in the Tour of California.