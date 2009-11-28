Bos hopes to ride Vuelta in 2010

Theo Bos (Rabobank Continental) wins the Ronde van Nord-Holland. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Theo Bos is looking to ride the Vuelta a España in 2010 for Cervélo TestTeam. The young Dutch rider was impressed with his new team's first training camp and is excited about the new season.

Related Articles Bos to Cervelo through 2011

“The season will be dominated by the questions as to whether I have anything to offer, and I hope that by September that I will have answered those,” he told the Dutch Wielermagazine.

Bos moved from the track to the road this season, with Rabobank. “I just want to be a sprinter on the road, after my track work. I see next year as a step in that direction, and Cervélo is confident that I can realize my ambition.”

Bos will not be the only sprinter on the team, as it features Tour de France green jersey winner Thor Hushovd. At last week's team meeting in Basel, Switzerland, he said that Hushovd and some of his helpers “seriously talked to me about my options. These helpers – like Brett Lancaster and Jeremy Hunt – will look to bring me into a good position.”

He concluded, “The team exudes confidence and ambition, and continues with the good example that Rabobank offered. It feels like a good decision to ride for this team.”

Bos will open his season at the Tour of Qatar, January 17 - 24.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed

The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.