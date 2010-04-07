Bos braces for a rough Roubaix ride

Image 1 of 2 Thor Hushovd plus Theo Bos equals a fast combination. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 2 Who's the boss? Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With Andreas Klier and Heinrich Haussler missing from its lineup, Cervélo TestTeam is handing Theo Bos his biggest opportunity since switching to the road last year - a ride in this Sunday's Paris-Roubaix.

According to De Telegraaf, the 26-year-old Dutchman will be supporting Thor Hushovd in his bid to improve on a third-placed finish in last year's edition of arguably the biggest Spring Classic of them all.

"It comes somewhat as a surprise," said Bos. "I may not be right up there, but I hope that I can help our main riders into a good position for the first cobblestones," he added.

The former track sprint world champion will also ride today's Scheldeprijs with Hushovd, who finished 57th in last weekend's Tour of Flanders, as preparation for his debut in the 'Hell of the North'.

Bos made the switch from the velodrome to the road last season, riding for the Rabobank Continental team before heading to the Cervélo TestTeam over the northern winter. He has won the Clásica de Almería and stage five of the Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia thus far in 2010.