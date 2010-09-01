Bos back at Rabobank

Image 1 of 3 Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 Who's the boss? Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Following the announcement that the Cervélo TestTeam would disband at season's end, Theo Bos has returned to Rabobank, where he began his career on the road at the beginning of 2009.

The 27-year-old has signed a two-year contract to ride for the Dutch ProTour team, having spent this season riding for Cervélo, to which he moved at the end of 2009.

He quickly rose to prominence on the road at the Prémio de Abertura in February last year, which he won whilst riding for the Rabobank Continental squad. Thanks to strong performances during the season he was offered the Cervélo contract for 2010.

This season he has continued to develop well on the road, winning the Clásica de Almería ahead of Mark Cavendish and Rabobank sprinter Graeme Brown, in addition to stage wins at the Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia and the Vuelta Castilla y Leon.

The demise of the Cervélo squad left Bos' agent Orlando van den Bosch scrambling to secure his charge a ride for 2011, although he said last week that he had received offers from several teams. While his current teammates Thor Hushovd, Heinrich Haussler, Andreas Klier and Brett Lancaster have made their way to Garmin (to be Garmin-Cervélo next year), Bos opted for the security of a familiar setting.

And with the impending retirement of Oscar Freire and Graeme Brown entering the final phase of his career, Bos will likely be a protected sprinter at Rabobank, which has lost one of its biggest stars, Denis Menchov, to Team Geox in recent weeks.