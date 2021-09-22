Bora-Hansgrohe to switch to Le Col clothing for 2022

Le Col is making its return to the WorldTour with a new team deal, less than a year after it parted ways with Bahrain McLaren.

More specifically, the British apparel brand has today announced that it will become the technical clothing provider for Bora-Hansgrohe, in a deal that sees the two parties embark on a three-year journey together.

The brand’s founder, Yanto Barker, relishes the development opportunities Le Col’s relationship with Bora-Hansgrohe will bring.

“Over the past year, the Le Col team and I have spent long hours working on a world-beating aerodynamic package for the Bora-Hansgrohe team. We’re incredibly excited to be back in the UCI World Tour with Bora-Hansgrohe, a team we have admired and aspired to work with for a long time.”

For Bora-Hansgrohe’s team manager, Ralph Denk, the new technical kit partnership with Le Col is all about collaboration.

“We hope to set a new benchmark together," Denk explained. "Most notably in terms of aerodynamics and performance, as this area has become increasingly important over the recent years. Le Col's resources, know-how and experience are highly promising here and we are very much looking forward to working together."

All about the aero

With clothing making up the largest area facing the onrushing wind, the benefits of aerodynamically advanced garments are real, especially for a team such as Bora-Hansgrohe, where the smallest gain can mean a difference in finishing classification.

Le Col is on a defined aero trajectory with its clothing design, as exemplified by the McLaren Project Aero gear, which launched earlier this season. Details of the new technical kit that Le Col is developing for Bora-Hansgrohe will be announced later this year.

Cyclingnews understands that Sportful, the team's current clothing supplier, will follow Peter Sagan to TotalEnergies, as he leaves the team at the end of the 2021 season.