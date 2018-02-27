Bora-Hansgrohe confirm Peter Sagan for Strade Bianche

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan at the Vatican (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 5 The points jersey was won by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 German champion Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bora-Hansgrohe has confirmed world champion Peter Sagan will start his 2018 European campaign at Strade Bianche Saturday.

Sagan started his season in Australia at the Tour Down Under where he won a stage and wore the leader's ochre jersey for one day. Upon arriving back in Europe, Sagan then met the Pope before heading to a training camp in the Sierra Nevada and skipping 'opening weekend'.

The 28-year-old has raced every edition of the Italian one-day classic since 2012 with second place to then-teammate Moreno Moser in 2013 and the same result to Michal Kwiatoski the following year his best result to date. In 2016, Sagan was fourth but abandoned the race last year due to illness.

Supporting Sagan's bid for victory will be Italian Daniel Oss, German champion Marcus Burghardt, Pole Maciej Bodnar, Austrian Gregor Mühlberger, German Christoph Pfingsten, and Latvian Aleksejs Saramotins.

Despite a lack of recent racing in his legs, Sagan is expected to one of the favourites for the race as he starts his classics campaign for 2018.

Oss provides a second option in the final for Bora-Hansgrohe after a strong showing over 'opening weekend'.

The 184 kilometre 2018 Strade Bianche starts and finishes in the Tuscan city of Siena.

Bora-Hansgrohe for Strade Bianche: Maciej Bodnar, Marcus Burghardt, Gregor Mühlberger, Daniel Oss, Christoph Pfingsten, Peter Sagan and Aleksejs Saramotins.

