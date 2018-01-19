Peter Sagan cleans up at the Tour Down Under - Video

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan with a baby kangaroo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrating his first Tour Down Under stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Daniel Oss and Peter Sagan talk during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan and Elia Viviani are pictured after stage three of the 2018 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

After finally winning his first ever stage of the Tour Down Under, Peter Sagan decided to lend the race’s volunteers a hand by helping to tidy up at the finish of stage 4.

The world champion took victory in Uraidla after a frenetic finale, which saw him hold onto the climbers on Norton Summit before launching his own attack. He was brought back but still proved unbeatable in the sprint to the line, putting him into the race lead for the forthcoming stage to Willunga Hill.

After tending to his post-race commitments, Sagan decided to pitch in with the tidy-up operation by helping to fold away one of the blow-up banners and moving some cabling before getting into the team car and heading back to the hotel. Sagan also took time to pose for several photographs with fans.

“After today's stage, I finally had a real job to do... I'd like to thank every single person at the @tourdownunder organization. Their hard work makes it one of the best races in the world. Thanks also to the fans and spectators in @southaustralia! This victory goes to you,” Sagan wrote on Twitter alongside the video of him helping out.

The Tour Down Under has seen four different winners in each of the four stages so far with just two days remaining.

