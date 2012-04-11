Boonen to decide today if he will ride Amstel Gold Race

Image 1 of 3 To the victor goes the spoils - Tom Boonen adds a fourth cobblestone trophy to his collection. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Tom Boonen has won Paris-Roubaix for the fourth time. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Eventual race winner Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the Eikenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Tom Boonen will decide today whether he will ride the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider, who dominated the Flemish classics, said that he had not yet recovered from his efforts in winning Paris-Roubaix.

“I'm still not recovered,” he told Nieuwsblad.be. “I feel really bad, like I'm sick. My limbs, my stomach's all just a mess. My legs actually have the least pain.”

He also hasn't been back on the bike since Sunday, not even on Tuesday, as planned, as “it was raining hard. Now the plan is that I wil ride the Gold Race.” It would be his debut in the race.

Boonen is expected then to take a racing break before continuing with the Tour of California (May 13-20). It is not clear if he will ride the Tour de France as preparation for the London Olympics.