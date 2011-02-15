Boonen can't understand why Contador might not face suspension

Tom Boonen lead the Quick Step riders off. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Tom Boonen can't understand why Alberto Contador could escape suspension for his positive test for Clenbuterol at the Tour de France in 2010. The Quick Step sprinter also said that he expected that the Spanish cycling federation's decision, due to be officially announced today, will be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It was widely speculated in the Spanish media on Monday that the RFEC's Disciplinary Committee would reverse its preliminary decision and clear Contador of the doping charges, not issuing any suspension for the 2010 Tour winner.

“I'm not saying that the Spaniard has done anything wrong. I just don't know,” Boonen, told sportwereld.com. “I do know that others in the same situation have been suspended. Why not him?”

“They may have to change the whole system and accept that an athlete can have a certain product in his body without him being held accountable for it. But that is a completely different story.”

World champion Thor Hushovd of Garmin-Cervelo, also in Oman, did not express an opinion. “Until it is official, I prefer to keep my thoughts to myself,” the Norwegian said. “I want to first see more information on the case.”