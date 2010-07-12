Boonen back on the bike

Image 1 of 3 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Tom Boonen (Quick Step). (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 3 of 3 Scars on the legs of rider Tom Boonen (BMC) (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini)

Tom Boonen is back on his bike and training again. He will undergo further medical examinations on his injured left knee today.

The Quick Step sprinter had to withdraw from the team's Tour de France line-up due to tendonitis of the knee. He first injured the knee in a crash during the Tour of California and exacerbated it with another crash at the Tour de Suisse. The injury also forced him to miss the Belgian national championships, where he had hoped to defend his title.

Boonen first tested his knee on Tuesday, with a 30 minute ride, according to the Gazet van Antwerpen, before taking longer rides over the weekend. The team medical staff will examine his knee again today, and if the signs are good, he will be able to resume training.