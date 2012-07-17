Boom replaces Terpstra in 2012 London Olympic time trial

Image 1 of 3 Niki Terpstra celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 3 Elite men's podium: Lars Boom (2nd), Lieuwe Westra (1st), Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Lars Boom (Rabobank) finished second overall (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Lars Boom will ride the 2012 London Olympic time trial instead of Niki Terpstra, who is still suffering form an injury suffered in the Tour of Poland. Terpstra will still ride the road race.

Terpstra abandoned the Tour of Poland after crashing on a wet corner in the first stage. He suffered a deep gash to his knee and an injury to his shoulder, but x-rays proved negative.

“Niki, after his fall in Poland, was too bothered by his injury in the time trial position,” said national coach Leo van Vliet on the Dutch cycling federation's website. “Despite a customized programme, which was drawn up after his crash, he has not a good preparation for the time trial bike.

“Boom is a good substitute. Last month the two men showed similar performances in the time trials.” Boom finished second in the national championship in June, with Terpstra third.