Two injured riders have received good news: Maarten Wynants has been released from hospital, and Niki Terpstra's injuries will not hold him out of the Olympics. Even the Tour Devil had good news.

Wynants (Rabobank) suffered two broken ribs and a punctured lung in last week's sixth stage of the Tour de France, and since then has been in hospital in Nancy, France. But yesterday, he went home. “Never thought to be so happy with a dismissal: dismissed from hospital,” he tweeted.

Terpstra's injuries from the first stage of the Tour of Poland have proven not to be as serious as feared, and the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider will be able to ride in the Olympics, Dutch national coach Leo van Vliet has announced.

"There is nothing broken or torn. Niki has a deep wound in his knee, so he that he can't cycle at least the next two days,” he told ad.nl.

Terpstra is scheduled to ride both the road race and individual time trial at the Olympics.

“Tour Devil” Didi Senft confirmed that he will miss the Tour this year for the first time, but that things are finally looking up after his surgery last month.

“I just got back from having my head x-rayed, the third time in three weeks, I feel like a Chernobyl reactor.,” he told Cyclingnews. “Today the results were much better and I can start doing more things every day, (unfortunately without the Tour).”