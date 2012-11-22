Boom makes brief return to 'cross in December

Image 1 of 3 Lars Boom is running out of fingers to count the number of national titles he's won (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Lars Boom in the downpour (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 2008 world champion Lars Boom dominated 'cross until he decided to focus on his road career (Image credit: AFP Photo)

While Lars Boom (Rabobank) remains firmly committed to his road racing career at the WorldTour level, the 26-year-old Dutchman can't totally walk away from his cyclo-cross roots. Boom has confirmed his entry in the GP De Ster, a UCI C2-ranked race taking place December 19 in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium. And as he did in 2011, Boom is expected to make his first 'cross appearance at Tom Boonen's charity 'cross event, Boonen & Friends, on December 1.

Boom had contested a light, six-race 'cross schedule the previous season, beginning with the Namur, Belgium World Cup round on December 18 and concluding with the Dutch national championships on January 8, 2012, where he won his sixth straight elite title.

While Boom intends to again compete through the 2013 Dutch 'cross championships in January, he has not announced what races he plans on entering in the interim following the GP De Ster

Prior to his decision to focus on the road, Boom has a remarkable cyclo-cross career, with an undefeated streak at Dutch national championships extending back to 2001 in the junior ranks and continuing through the U23 and elite categories. He's also won cyclo-cross world championships as a junior (2003), U23 (2007) and elite rider (2008). His last participation in 'cross Worlds was in 2009.

Boom has spent his entire career in Rabobank kit, first as a part of the Continental development team and then as part of the ProTeam since 2009.