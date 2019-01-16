Boels Dolmans lead UCI world ranking into 2019

Image 1 of 4 A closer look at the Boels Dolmans 2019 jersey (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 2 of 4 Amanda Spratt with Mitchelton-Scott teammate Lucy Kennedy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 4 The new CCC-Liv women's team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) is all smiles on the podium after winning stage 1 of the 2019 Women'e Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Boels Dolmans have topped the UCI team world ranking heading into the 2019 season with a total of 5003 points. The overall team ranking determines the UCI Women's WorldTour participation for the season, whereby the top 15 teams receive automatic invitations to stage races and one-day races.

Boels Dolmans overall points were amassed by combining the individual points from new world champion Anna van der Breggen, Amy Pieters, newly signed Jolien D’hoore (from Mitchelton-Scott) and Christine Majerus.

Runners-up Mitchelton-Scott have 4,246 points which combines individual points from time trial world champion Annemiek van Vleuten, Amanda Spratt, Sarah Roy and Gracie Elvin.

Boels Dolmans and Mitchelton-Scott also held the top two places last year, however, there are some changes to the ranking from third place through 15th.

The newly named CCC-Liv, formerly Waowdeals, have moved up to third with 3,712 points after combining points from Marianne Vos, new signing Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (from Cervelo Bigla), Sabrina Stultiens and Riejanne Markus.

The newly launched Trek-Segafredo women’s team have settled in at fourth with 3,092 points, thanks to the points from Ellen van Dijk (formerly Sunweb), Elisa Longo Borghini and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (both formerly Wiggle High5) and Lotta Lepistö (from Cervelo-Bigla).

Team Sunweb have slipped from third to fifth place with 3,083 points, Canyon-SRAM also dropped from fourth to sixth with 2,766.

WNT-Rotor were not part of the top 15 in 2018 but have moved up to seventh with 2,082, primarily thanks to points acquired after singing Kirsten Wild and Lisa Brennauer, who both joined the team after Wiggle High5 folded.

Team Virtu have moved up as well, to eighth with 1,925 because of signing riders like Marta Bastianelli (from Ale Cipollini) and Sofia Bertizzolo (from Astana).

Valcar-Cylance have moved up into the top 10 because of their high-placing riders from Italy Lisa Balsamo and Maria Confalonieri.

Movistar launched a women’s team in 2018 and thanks to strong performances from Poland’s Malgorzata Jasinska and France’s Aude Biannic, the team have landed in 10th place on the rankings this year.

The remaining teams in the top 15 include Tibco-SVB, Parkhotel Valkenburg, Ale Cipollini and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope.

2019 UCI Women's Team World Ranking - Top 15