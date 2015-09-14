Bobridge signs for Trek Factory Racing

Image 1 of 5 Jack Bobridge (BudgetForklifts) and Rohan Dennis (BMC) had a late dig Image 2 of 5 Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Jack Bobridge gives it everything in the final minutes (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Jack Bobridge (UniSA) wins the KOM jersey (Image credit: Regallo) Image 5 of 5 Jack Bobridge (UniSA) was pumped with victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jack Bobridge will ride for Trek Factory Racing in 2016 with the team announcing the Australian has signed on a one-year deal. Bobridge has previously ridden with the Garmin team, Orica-GreenEdge and Belkin at WorldTour level but moved to the Continental Budget Forklifts team in 2015 as he eyes off Rio Olympic success on the track in the team pursuit.

"First of all I'm really excited to join a new team," Bobridge said in a release from the team. "I heard great things about Trek Factory Racing and I know a couple of the guys here. This team is really supportive of their riders and give back a lot. That's great. For Trek to give me another go at the WorldTour and race the big races in Europe, that's just fantastic. I'm excited to be able to do that again and I'm very motivated to try my best and have some good results. To be a part of such a well known team is going to be another great experience."

Bobridge will balance his road and track aspirations and while his racing programme is yet to be decided, the 26-year-old explained he will "be focusing on TT's and racing aggressively in breakaways.

"I can't wait for the new season. It's an Olympic year and my track commitments are a massive goal for mine," he added. "But also on the road I want to represent Trek and I'll strive to have the best result for the team."

Bobridge started his 2015 season at the Australian national championships, finishing third in the time trial and sixth in the road race which saw him earn selection for the Tour Down Under's wildcard team, UniSA, and make an instant impact as he won stage 1 and wore the first leader's jersey of the race. While Bobridge's GC aspirations were quickly ended, the South Australian took home the KOM jersey just one week before he unsuccessfully attempted the Hour Record.

A North American racing excursion followed with Bobridge's aggressive racing style on show along with his prowess against the clock with fourth place at the Tour de Beauce stage 3a time trial and ninth in the USA Pro Challenge's time trial.

Trek's general manager Luca Guercilena expressed his delight with the signing of the former Australian national champion to the team.

"Jack's record is impressive. He's one of many alumnae of the 'Australian Institute of Sport' to make a successful step to the road and we're very happy to welcome him aboard our team," Guercilena said.