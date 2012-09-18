Bobridge signs for Rabobank

Image 1 of 3 Jack Bobridge (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Jack Bobridge (AUS) qualified second fastest for the finals tonight. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 3 Jos Van Emden pushing hard to keep up early on (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Jack Bobridge will join Rabobank for two years, the team has announced. The former U23 World time trial champion will come over from the Orica-GreenEdge team. The Dutch team also said that Jos van Emden has extended his contract for another year.

It was reported earlier today that Bobridge was on the verge of leaving Orica-GreenEdge for “personal reasons.”

After focusing on the track, Bobridge said he is ready to concentrate on the road in the coming season. In 2011, he won two world titles on the track, and this year he won two silvers at the Worlds and silver also at the Olympics.

Bobridge had no results on the road this season, due to his emphasis on the track. He rode the Giro d'Italia but abandoned on the penultimate stage.

"I want to develop myself further down the road," he said on the Rabobank website. "The Rabobank Cycling Team has experience in training young talents to good road racers. I am a real team player, want to help my teammates. That is my strength.”

In addition, the team announced that van Emden was happy to extend after a less-than-satisfactory year. "I have not really been able to show myself this year, through various circumstances,” he said. “I am very happy with this contract extension, I know what is expected of me.”

Rabobank also confirmed that Coen Vermeltfoort will be leaving the team and going to Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks.