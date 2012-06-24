Bobridge, Hepburn fined in drunk driving incident

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Jack Bobridge looked strong during qualifying fastest for the teams pursuit (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 4 What colour medal will Michael Hepburn (AUS) receive tonight? (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 4 Michael Hepburn (AUS) salutes the crowd (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Jack Bobridge and Michael Hepburn, two members of Australia's Olympic team pursuit squad, were cited in a incident of driving while intoxicated in Spain, but after the pair admitted to the charges to their federation, they will be allowed to compete in the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

The pair were involved in an accident in a car park in Loret de Mar this week, and were found guilty of misconduct. Bobridge lost his driver's license for eight months and was fined by a Spanish court. Additionally, he was fined $2,500 by Cycling Australia and placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond, while Hepburn also received a 12-month good behaviour bond a $1,000 fine.

After consulting with the Australian Olympic Committee, the federation decided the two could stay on the team for London because they admitted to their mistake.

Coincidentally, Cycling Australia announced on Saturday a new national effort to discourage binge drinking in Australian sport. Cycling Australia CEO Graham Fredericks said his sport will take the lead in the initiative.

"Almost all young people have ridden or do ride a bike and the growing popularity of our sport means more and more of them are being exposed to cycling either through competition, recreation or simply as a fan," said Mr. Fredericks. "We hope to play our role by engaging our cyclists, our clubs and our fans in the campaign to tackle binge drinking."