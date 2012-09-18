Bobridge in discussions to leave Orica-GreenEdge

Image 1 of 5 Jack Bobridge (Orica-GreenEdge) drills it on the climb (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 5 Jack Bobridge (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Ed Clancy with Jack Bobridge after the gold medal ride in the team pursuit (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 5 Well done son: Jack Bobridge is hugged by his dad, Karl, after winning the 2011 National Open Mens Road Race in Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 5 Jack Bobridge (Aus) focussed on the start line (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Dutch website telegraaf.nl reports that Jack Bobridge could be about to set sail for Rabobank, ending his current contract with Orica-GreenEdge one year early. Cyclingnews can confirm that discussions are taking place but news of announcement may be premature.

According to the article, Bobridge wants to leave Orica-GreenEdge for "personal reasons".

Bobridge's Australian manager, Jason Bakker, told Cyclingnews following this morning's report:

"He's re-evaluating his personal and professional life and he's been doing that in consultation with GreenEdge. It's completely transparent."

The focus of much of this season for Bobridge has been on the track with an eye to the Olympic Games in London. There, the 23-year-old earned a silver medal in the team pursuit. Bobridge's preparation for the Games took an unfortunate turn when he, along with Orica-GreenEdge neo pro Michael Hepburn, was charged following a drink driving incident in Spain. The regrettable episode is not believed to be a motive for his need for a change of team mid-contract.

Several of Bobridge's former teammates on the track, including Cameron Meyer and Luke Durbridge made the call this year to concentrate on the road, despite their success, something which may have given the individual pursuit world record-holder food for thought.

Bobridge is a third-generation cyclist and is thought to be one of the most talented riders of his generation. He signed with Garmin as a stagiaire in 2009 having impressed at the Tour Down Under earlier that year while riding for the UniSA, Australian National Team. Bobridge then continued with the team until the end of 2011.

The move would follow that of compatriot David Tanner who announced last week that he would move to the Dutch team from Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank.