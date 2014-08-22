Bobridge open to hour record attempt

Image 1 of 4 Jack Bobridge on his winning ride (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 2 of 4 Jack Bobridge (Team Belkin) give it his all (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Jack Bobridge (Australia) celebrates his gold medal at the Commonwealth Games individual pursuit (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 4 of 4 The men's pursuit podium (Image credit: Joby Sessions)

Jack Bobridge (Team Belkin) is a new candidate for the world hour record, among several of track cycling and time trial big names like Bradley Wiggins.

"This is just a thought process at the moment," Australian told Cyclingnews. "I haven't really looked into this as much yet, that's maybe something I would like to do in the future."

A five-time world champion in the team and individual pursuit and a record-holder in 4km individual pursuit (he set a time of 4:11 in 2011), Bobridge is considering some details with Australia's National team coach Tim Decker, like the best place for the attempt which he said is "ideally the high altitude track of Aguascalientes, Mexico".

However, he insists that this challenge will take place on a yet to be defined date, depending on logistical and financial support. "It takes a lot of preparation and people and time, and it also cost a lot of money," he said.

The world hour record has remained unbeaten since the performance of Czech rider Ondrej Sosenka in 2005 (49.7kph). Last May, the UCI allowed the use of more aerodynamic bikes, which brings the contenders back to the fastest times like the one that Chris Boardman set in 1996 (56.375kph) before the regulation changed.

In the previous months, riders such as Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), Fabian Cancellara (Trek) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) said that they would like to break the record but none gave a specific programme for doing so.

"I don't know why no one has tried lately," said Bobridge. "I guess they are waiting for the first person to do it and a new standard to be set."

Adelaide's rider, who won two gold medals in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the individual and team pursuit, said that he would like to compete in the 2016 Olympics.

His schedule is expected to including a bunch of top road races, though. "Hopefully I can continue in WorldTour next year in a team," the 25-year-old rider said. "If I can, I still think I have a lot to give on the road. I am still young..."

A U23 World Champion in time trial in 2009, Bobridge won a stage on the Eneco Tour in 2010 during his first year as a professional with Team Garmin, and he became National road champion the following season.

In 2014, he finished sixth in the opening time trial of the Tour of California and eighth on stage 6 to Mountain High. "Result-wise, my season is not good, but Belkin gave me a fantastic race programme, and it will be a massive stepping stone for next year."