Video: Bobridge looking ahead to "massive" 2012

Image 1 of 3 Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) was fancied after his track exploits. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 3 Australia's Jack Bobridge (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 3 of 3 Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) does his turn on the front of the bunch with a lap to go (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervélo) may be putting the finishing touches to his road season, but he is already looking forward to 2012, as he chases gold on the track at the London Olympics.

Cyclingnews caught up with the Australian after the opening stage of the Tour of Beijing, his penultimate race in Garmin-Cervélo colours. Bobridge will bring the curtain down on his campaign at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, before moving to GreenEdge for 2012.

Australian champion on the road and world record holder in the individual pursuit, Bobridge has seen his racing days somewhat limited this season, and he will take only a short break from training before beginning his preparations for London.

“It’s always better having more racing, but I’ve still got to have a bit of break after Herald Sun Tour because I’ve got a big year next year,” Bobridge told Cyclingnews in Beijing. “Next year is going to be a massive year for me. I have a few weeks off and then I’ll start the big year.”

With the individual pursuit no longer part of the Olympics programme, Bobridge will focus on the team pursuit, where Australia is expected to go head-to-head with the British quartet. While Bobridge will prioritise his track exploits in the early part of next year, he said that he is likely to devote his energies solely to the road in 2013.

“I obviously have to do something that suits me for the Olympics and the track,” he said of his 2012 schedule. “It’s decision time after London, but for the minute, I think I’ll concentrate on some of the early Classics from 2013.”

