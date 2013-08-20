Boasson Hagen says he is riding the Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was a pre-stage favourite (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 An injured Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) put in a solid ride against the clock (Image credit: Sirotti)

It has not yet been officially announced, but Edvald Boasson Hagen has said that he will ride the Vuelta a España. It will be his debut in the Spanish Grand Tour, and his first race back after abandoning the Tour de France.

“At least I have received a ticket for the flight, so I'll probably ride," the Team Sky rider told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

The 26-year-old has ridden the Tour de France four times and the Giro d'Italia once, but this will be his maiden Vuelta. “I've never ridden there, so it will be interesting to see how it is.”

Boasson Hagen crashed in the 12th stage of the Tour de France and had to leave the race with a fractured shoulder blade. He resumed light training two weeks later and Sky coach Kurt Asle Arvesen confirmed earlier this month that the Norwegian was under consideration for the Vuelta squad.

The injury is now fully healed and he is back in training, but doesn't think the fracture really had much of an effect. “I would anyway have a little more quiet period after the Tour de France, so I do not think the injury has changed so much for me,” he said.

The Vuelta is not his only goal for the remainder of the season, as he has his eye on the World Championships in Florence the end of September. Norway may send only three riders, but he is considered a certainty for one of the spots.

Still, he wants to test himself in Spain first. “It's often so that if you come out of the Vuelta good, then you are pretty much good as well in the World Championships. But I've never experienced how it is to ride the Vuelta before, so we'll see.”