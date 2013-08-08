Sky hopes that Boasson Hagen can return for the Vuelta a Espana

Image 1 of 4 An injured Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Dauphiné stage 3 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 victor Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Edvald Boasson Hagen is recovering from his broken shoulder so quickly that he may well ride the Vuelta a Espana. He is back full in training, and Team Sky has confirmed that he is under consideration for the third Grand Tour of the year.

Boasson Hagen crashed in the 12th stage of the Tour de France and had to leave the race with a fractured shoulder blade. He was able to resume light training less than two weeks later, with an eye on the world championships the end of September.

“He has come back much sooner than we thought,” Sky coach Kurt Asle Arvesen told tv2.no. “He has already trained on the bike for two weeks, and this weekend he got some good rides of up to five hours. Now he is back in full training.”

If he continues to improve, he may be up for a spot for Sky's squad at the Vuelta. “Yes, he is considered for the team, but a final decision has not yet been made,” said Arvesen, who called the 26-year-old's chances “quite good.”

“He has never ridden the Vuelta,” Arvesen said. “So if he is ready to go, it would be a nice consolation after he left the Tour early.”