BMC signs Larry Warbasse as rejuvenation continues

Larry Warbasse and Tyler Karnes (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)

BMC Racing Team has announced the signing of talented young American rider Larry Warbasse and renewed Yannick Eijssen's contract as it continues to rejuvenate its roster for the 2013 season.

22 year-old Warbasse hails from Michigan and has been a part of the BMC Racing Team Under 23 program since 2010. He finished fifth overall at the mountainous Ronde de l’Isard stage race in France and helped fellow American Joe Dombrowski win the Baby Giro d'Italia, while riding for the US national team.

Warbasse said that signing with BMC Racing Team fulfills a dream. "And for that dream to finally come to fruition is unbelievable," he said in a press release from the team.

"Next year, I hope to gain as much experience as possible about racing and riding in the pro ranks. I don't think there is a team with more experienced riders to learn from and I want to soak up as much knowledge as I can."

"The pro races are better for him than the amateur races because he's good at the longer distances, but we won't put pressure on him for results," directuer sportif Jean Lelangue said. "He'll learn the job of being a good teammate and learn a lot from our team leaders."

Dombrowski and Ian Boswell will ride for Team Sky in 2013, further boosting the number of young American riders in the European peloton.

BMC Racing Team has already announced the signing of Italy's Daniel Oss, 21-year-old Danish national champion Sebastian Lander and renewed several other riders' contracts as it rejuvenates its roster. George Hincapie has retired, while veteran Swiss rider Johann Tschopp will ride for the new IAM Project team.

