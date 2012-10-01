Trending

Team Sky signs Dombrowski and Boswell

British team secures American

Image 1 of 5

Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) would defend his best young rider's jersey in the stage seven time trial.

Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) would defend his best young rider's jersey in the stage seven time trial.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 5

The 2012 USA Pro Challenge's final jersey holders (L-R): Jens Voigt, Tyler Farrar, Christian Vande Velde, Joe Dombrowski and Tom Danielson.

The 2012 USA Pro Challenge's final jersey holders (L-R): Jens Voigt, Tyler Farrar, Christian Vande Velde, Joe Dombrowski and Tom Danielson.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 5

Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) explains his fourth place after the race

Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) explains his fourth place after the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 5

Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) heads into tomorrow's stage defending the best young rider jersey.

Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) heads into tomorrow's stage defending the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 5

Bobby Julich (USA)

Bobby Julich (USA)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Team Sky has announced the signing of young American riders Joe Dombrowski and Ian Boswell after the pair both showed their talent in Europe as Under 23 riders as part of the Bontrager-Livestrong team.

