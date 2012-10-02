Ledanois joins BMC as directeur sportif

Image 1 of 2 The BMC team on the podium after narrowly missing out to Omega Pharma - Quick Step (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 BMC Racing Team at the 2012 Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti)

Yvon Ledanois will join BMC Racing Team as an assistant sport director, the team has announced. The former pro has worked as a directeur sportif at Caisse d'Epargne/Movistar since 2008.

Ledanois rode from 1990 to 2001 for a number of teams. His biggest success was winning a stage at the Vuelta a Espana in 1997.

The 43-year-old said that he was looking forward to the new challenge. "I took this as a great opportunity, he said in a BMC press release. “I hope to bring my experience for the benefit of the team and it can be in combination with John (Lelangue) and joining directors Max Sciandri and Fabio Baldato, whom I have known since our own racing days. I sincerely believe that there is a huge potential in the team to make great results in the Tour de France and other races and I'm excited about this new adventure."

Team manager Jim Ochowicz, who was "pleased" that Ledanois was joining the team, said that the Frenchman would work closely with Lelangue and direct the team in a number of one-week stage races, as well as at the Vuelta a España.

"Yvon is already an experienced sport director and he's been with Caisse d’Epargne and Movistar in many stage races," Lelangue said. "He's also got a lot of experience with Spanish cycling and those races and riders, especially the WorldTour calendar races in Spain like Cataluyna, País Vasco and the Vuelta. He will also be working with me on some of the French races, naturally, because he is French."