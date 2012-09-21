BMC re-sign four Swiss riders for 2013

Image 1 of 5 Michael Schar (BMC) (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 2 of 5 Martin Kohler (BMC) lost his leader's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Steve Morabito (BMC), Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) and Robert Vrecer (Team Voralberg) made up the 2012 Tour of Austria podium (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 4 of 5 Michael Schär (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 5 Team BMC time trials (Image credit: Sirotti)

BMC Racing team manager Jim Ochowicz has announced contract extensions for four of his Swiss riders. Martin Kohler, Steve Morabito, Michael Schär and Danilo Wyss will continue to ride for BMC in 2013. Both Morabito and Schär have been selected for the Swiss World’s road team while Kohler, who lead this year’s Tour Down Under for two days missed out on the final selection.

“We're extremely pleased with the roles they have played over the past year, whether it was leading the Santos Tour Down Under for a few days like Martin, finishing runner-up at the Tour of Austria like Steve did in July, or helping support our team leaders in races like the Tour de France," said Ochowicz in a statement from the team.

Kohler turned professional with BMC in 2008 when it was registered as a Professional Continental team and has remained with the squad ever since, while Wyss began his career with Saunier Duval – Prodir in 2007 before joining Kohler in 2008.

Morabito most recently finished the Vuelta a España in 35th place overall following his strong showing at the Tour of Austria where he finished second to Jakob Fuglsang. Both Morabito and Schär have been with the team since 2010.

BMC have announced only minor roster changes for the 2013 season. Johann Tschopp is leaving to join IAM Cycling, George Hincapie has annuonced his retirement while Daniel Oss and Dominik Nerz will be making the move from Liquigas-Cannondale to BMC.