BMC Racing announces Alberto Bettiol signing

Italian Alberto Bettiol will join BMC Racing from the 2018 season following confirmation from the American team. The 23-year-old turned professional with Cannondale in 2014.

While yet to win a race in the professional ranks, Bettiol has shown his potential and versatility with podium results at the Bretagne Classic-Ouest-France and Tour de Pologne along with top 10s at the GP Quebec, GP Montreal, Clásica Ciclista San Sebastian, and E3 Harelbeke.

Bettiol will bolster the team's classics squad which has been weakened by the departure of Daniel Oss, who signed for Bora-Hansgrohe.

"I've always seen BMC Racing Team as an incredibly professional team, one of the biggest teams in the WorldTour, if not the biggest team. Whatever my role will be, I'll do my best. I am looking forward to the opportunity to race with a champion like Greg Van Avermaet and learn from him and the rest of the team for the cobbled Classics," Bettiol said.





BMC General Manager Jim Ochowicz explained that Bettiol exhibits the qualities that he looks for in young riders and believes he can continue to develop and become a winner.

"Alberto Bettiol may only be 23 years old but he has been in the WorldTour for a few years now and has some very good results to his name, even recently at the Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian where he finished in sixth place against some of the best climbers in the world," Ochowicz said.





Bettiol is the first signing for BMC since the transfer window opened on August 1. The team promoted Nathan Van Hooydonck from its Development squad earlier in the season and has extended contracts with Richie Porte, Michael Schär, Brent Bookwalter, Alessandro De Marchi, Danilo Wyss.

Oss and Amaël Moinard (Team Fortuneo-Oscaro) are the two confirmed departures so far for BMC, who will also say farewell Manuel Quinziato at the end of the season when he retires.