More TT tech from the Giro d'Italia

Acqua e Sapone used these time trial bikes from team sponsor Bottechia.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) rocketed around the streets of Amsterdam on this Ridley Dean.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Lampre-Farnese Vini sponsor Ritchey has nearly every stem length and angle under the sun available when combined with its Syncros off-road arm.

(Image credit: James Huang)
The alloy block on this Lampre-Farnese Vini front derailleur mount looks somewhat out of place but is apparently required to achieve the proper position.

(Image credit: James Huang)
These Lampre-Farnese Vini time trial framesets aren't found anywhere in the Wilier catalog so it's either an upcoming model or something provided just for the team - given UCI technical rules, it's more likely the former.

(Image credit: James Huang)
The Ritchey head on Lampre-Farnese Vini's time trial bikes offer up a lot of fore-aft adjustment.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Liquigas-Doimo is using its familiar Cannondale Slice bikes for this year's Giro d'Italia time trials.

(Image credit: James Huang)
The rear brake housing is fed over and around the seat tube, presumably to tuck it in tighter against the frame.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Milram mechanics added a zip-tie to keep the team's Garmin Edge 500 computers from inadvertently ejecting.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Milram is again using the Walser-designed Focus Izalco Chrono.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Milram's Focus Izalco Chronos feature some of the sharpest stay edges around.

(Image credit: James Huang)
How well do SRAM's shifters work with Campagnolo drivetrains? Apparently well enough for Omega Pharma-Lotto's Sebastian Lang to use a set of SRAM time trial shifters with his Campagnolo derailleurs in a Grand Tour.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Quick Step is using these Eddy Merckx ETT-1 time trial frames for this year's Giro d'Italia.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Mikhail Ignatyev's (Katusha) unnamed Ridley time trial bike looked to be either a work in progress or something that was roughly gathered up judging by the combination telescoping/integrated seatpost setup.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Katusha rider Mikhail Ignatyev had this unnamed Ridley time trial bike in reserve for the opening Giro d'Italia prologue.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Sharp points are included on both the chain stays and seat stays of Mikhail Ignatyev's (Katusha) Ridley time trial spare.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Ag2R tackled the Giro d'Italia prologue on Kuota's Kueen-K.

(Image credit: James Huang)
BBox-Bouygues Telecom rider William Bonnet used his usual Campagnolo Ergopower levers on his time trial bike.

(Image credit: James Huang)
The alloy dropouts on BBox-Bouygues Telecom's Colnago Flight frame include built-in adjusters.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Colnago provided BBox-Bouygues Telecom riders with its aero Flight model.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Cerv

(Image credit: James Huang)
Rotor Q-Rings and 3D crankarms are bolted to this Cerv

(Image credit: James Huang)
Cervelo's P4 continues to be one of the most striking-looking bikes in the peloton.

(Image credit: James Huang)
The down tube on the Cervelo P4 closely follows the curve of the fork crown for smoother airflow.

(Image credit: James Huang)
3T has revised the molds on its aero bars to make them UCI-compliant.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) finished 25 seconds back but he has bigger goals in mind over the coming weeks.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Carlos Sastre's (Cervelo TestTeam) fi'zi:k Aliante saddle sports a textured applique for better grip while in the aero position.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Garmin mechanics continue to surprise us with new ways to attach the team's computers.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Team Sky doesn't just have a major media corporation backing it - it walks the walk, too, regularly recording the action for its own analysis with on-car cameras.

(Image credit: James Huang)

Saturday's Giro d'Italia prologue on the streets of Amsterdam yielded some exciting racing but also a wealth of tech goodies to whet your appetites. We still have more in-depth features to come but in the meantime, enjoy this round-up of images as the teams prepared their aero machines for competition.

