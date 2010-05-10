More TT tech from the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 29
Acqua e Sapone used these time trial bikes from team sponsor Bottechia.
Image 2 of 29
Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) rocketed around the streets of Amsterdam on this Ridley Dean.
Image 3 of 29
Lampre-Farnese Vini sponsor Ritchey has nearly every stem length and angle under the sun available when combined with its Syncros off-road arm.
Image 4 of 29
The alloy block on this Lampre-Farnese Vini front derailleur mount looks somewhat out of place but is apparently required to achieve the proper position.
Image 5 of 29
These Lampre-Farnese Vini time trial framesets aren't found anywhere in the Wilier catalog so it's either an upcoming model or something provided just for the team - given UCI technical rules, it's more likely the former.
Image 6 of 29
The Ritchey head on Lampre-Farnese Vini's time trial bikes offer up a lot of fore-aft adjustment.
Image 7 of 29
Liquigas-Doimo is using its familiar Cannondale Slice bikes for this year's Giro d'Italia time trials.
Image 8 of 29
The rear brake housing is fed over and around the seat tube, presumably to tuck it in tighter against the frame.
Image 9 of 29
Milram mechanics added a zip-tie to keep the team's Garmin Edge 500 computers from inadvertently ejecting.
Image 10 of 29
Milram is again using the Walser-designed Focus Izalco Chrono.
Image 11 of 29
Milram's Focus Izalco Chronos feature some of the sharpest stay edges around.
Image 12 of 29
How well do SRAM's shifters work with Campagnolo drivetrains? Apparently well enough for Omega Pharma-Lotto's Sebastian Lang to use a set of SRAM time trial shifters with his Campagnolo derailleurs in a Grand Tour.
Image 13 of 29
Quick Step is using these Eddy Merckx ETT-1 time trial frames for this year's Giro d'Italia.
Image 14 of 29
Mikhail Ignatyev's (Katusha) unnamed Ridley time trial bike looked to be either a work in progress or something that was roughly gathered up judging by the combination telescoping/integrated seatpost setup.
Image 15 of 29
Katusha rider Mikhail Ignatyev had this unnamed Ridley time trial bike in reserve for the opening Giro d'Italia prologue.
Image 16 of 29
Sharp points are included on both the chain stays and seat stays of Mikhail Ignatyev's (Katusha) Ridley time trial spare.
Image 17 of 29
Ag2R tackled the Giro d'Italia prologue on Kuota's Kueen-K.
Image 18 of 29
BBox-Bouygues Telecom rider William Bonnet used his usual Campagnolo Ergopower levers on his time trial bike.
Image 19 of 29
The alloy dropouts on BBox-Bouygues Telecom's Colnago Flight frame include built-in adjusters.
Image 20 of 29
Colnago provided BBox-Bouygues Telecom riders with its aero Flight model.
Image 21 of 29
Cerv
Image 22 of 29
Rotor Q-Rings and 3D crankarms are bolted to this Cerv
Image 23 of 29
Cervelo's P4 continues to be one of the most striking-looking bikes in the peloton.
Image 24 of 29
The down tube on the Cervelo P4 closely follows the curve of the fork crown for smoother airflow.
Image 25 of 29
3T has revised the molds on its aero bars to make them UCI-compliant.
Image 26 of 29
Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) finished 25 seconds back but he has bigger goals in mind over the coming weeks.
Image 27 of 29
Carlos Sastre's (Cervelo TestTeam) fi'zi:k Aliante saddle sports a textured applique for better grip while in the aero position.
Image 28 of 29
Garmin mechanics continue to surprise us with new ways to attach the team's computers.
Image 29 of 29
Team Sky doesn't just have a major media corporation backing it - it walks the walk, too, regularly recording the action for its own analysis with on-car cameras.
Saturday's Giro d'Italia prologue on the streets of Amsterdam yielded some exciting racing but also a wealth of tech goodies to whet your appetites. We still have more in-depth features to come but in the meantime, enjoy this round-up of images as the teams prepared their aero machines for competition.
