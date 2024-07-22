Blanka Kata Vas extends with SD Worx-Protime

Reigning under-23 world champion stays with Dutch squad through 2027

Blanka Vas
Blanka Vas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blanka Vas has extended her contract with SD Worx-Protime and will stay with the Dutch team until the end of 2027. The reigning under-23 road race world champion believes that the team offers her the best opportunity to develop while racing on the WorldTour. 

"I feel good here and get a lot of freedom here. I am convinced that Team SD Worx-Protime is the team where I can continue to develop further,’ said the Hungarian champion.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.