Bissell names Amgen Tour of California roster

Ben Jacques Maynes (Bissell) takes a tight turn. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

The Bissell Pro Cycling Team has named Ben Jacques-Maynes as its leader for the upcoming Amgen Tour of California.

The US team will also field Paul Mach, Rob Britton, and Jeremy Vennell to support Jacques-Maynes in the mountains. The three have posted strong starts to the season, with Mach taking two wins at Sea Otter, while Britton claimed second on the final stage of the Tour of the Gila monster. Vennell also claimed a victory in Sea Otter and was a key mountain domestique in Gila.

The team will also have a group for the bunch sprints, with Kyle Wamsley being supported by Pete Latham, Andy Jacques-Maynes, and Daniel Holloway.

Manager Glen Mitchell has been honing the team with the Amgen Tour as the biggest target of the early season. "With the current race form we have on the team, we are excited about both the hard climbing stages and the bunch sprints," says Mitchell. "It is an honor to race in the biggest tour in the US and the Bissell team is ready to race with some of the world's best teams and riders."