Bishop, Juarez strengthen Cannondale Factory Racing team

Image 1 of 2 Tinker Juarez (MonaVie Cannondale) after the stage. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 2 of 2 Jeremiah Bishop at the end of the stage. (Image credit: La Ruta)

With the signing of American racers Tinker Juarez and Jeremiah Bishop, the Cannondale Factory Racing team is expanding its reach into the US. Both riders have made the move from the MonaVie Cannonale team.

They will join the other team members - all Europeans - including World Marathon Champion and 10-time Belgian champion Roel Paulissen, who will serve as team leader, and Italian Marco Aurelio Fontana and Swiss Martin Gujan.

Juarez is a two-time US Olympian who primarily races endurance events such as marathons, stage races and 24-hour events. Bishop is a former US national short track and marathon champion who's been excelling the past few years in endurance events such as stage races.

"I think that joining the Cannondale Factory Racing team is an incredible honor. If you look at the group of athletes on the team, it's great to part of this team," said Bishop to Cyclingnews. "Having increased support this year will make a difference in the races I'm set to tackle."

"I still plan to focus on specific endurance races and some cross country races. I'll probably mix more cross country races back into the season," said Bishop. "It's all come together quickly for me, and I can't wait to get started on the racing season."

Previous Cannondale sponsored international-level mountain bike teams have included Volvo-Cannondale and MonaVie-Cannondale. The company has also supported regional teams such as the Bear Naked / Cannondale team and the SoBe / Cannondale team.

"As we look to the future and how Cannondale will continue to support mountain bike racing and its elite athletes, we recognize the opportunity to create a global mountain bike platform, the Cannondale Factory Racing (CFR) team," said Rory Mason, director of sports marketing for Cycling Sports Group.

"Cannondale is committed to push the boundaries of innovation and technology in order to give athletes the bikes they expect for world class performance. Sponsoring CFR allows us to focus our efforts and support the team in a bigger way, which will benefit both the athletes and consumers."



2010 Cannondale Factory Racing Team

Roel Paulissen

Marco Aurelio Fontana

Martin Gujan

David "Tinker" Juarez

Jeremiah Bishop