Gujan down after unfortunate badminton game

Martin Gujan's 2010 season got off to an unlucky start when he injured himself during an evening badminton match with friends on Wednesday. The Swiss Cannondale Factory Racer underwent surgery on Thursday to repair his cruciate ligament.

"We had a good match, but then I suddenly stepped backwards, my knee lost stability and I fell. It was very painful and I knew that something was broken," said Gujan, a regular on the international mountain bike race scene. He went to a doctor immediately and was transferred to a knee specialist in St. Moritz.

Gujan's injury came just days after he finished sixth place at the Swiss cyclo-cross national championships last Sunday. He is expected to be hospitalized until Monday, but he's already begun his recovery program.

"I started on Friday with my physiotherapist and will work on a quick recovery," he said.

Exactly when he will be able to return to competition is still to be determined.