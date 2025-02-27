Biniam Girmay pulls out of Opening Weekend, putting family ahead of racing

Intermarché-Wanty at home in Eritrea after his wife gave birth to their second child

Biniam Girmay will miss Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne after heading home to Eritrea to be with his wife and family as they have their second child.  

"Congratulations to Biniam Girmay and Saliem for the birth of their second child," the Intermarché-Wanty team announced after reports of Girmay's absence began to emerge in Belgium when he was not seen during the team's final reconnaissance ride. 

