Bingoal-Wallonie-Bruxelles launch women's team in 2021

Bingoal-Wallonie-Bruxelles announced Monday that they have launched a women’s team that will be led by Ann-Sophie Duyck in 2021. The Bingoal-WB Ladies revealed a 23-rider roster and aims to compete on the professional racing circuit.

Bingoal-Wallonie-Bruxelles has launched a men’s Continental team in 2011, which upgraded to the ProTeam level in 2017. They also manage a development programme in 2012, and a team that competes in the Ligue Handisport Francophone, a French-speaking para-cycling league, this year. The new women’s team will add a fourth programme to their three existing teams.

"These essential components make the Bingoal-WB team a whole, not only a place of performance, but also and above all, a place of learning to guide young talents from all backgrounds to the highest level," the team stated in a press release.

Christophe Brandt, manager of Bingoal-WB, was pleased to announce the women's team to the programme.

"We are very happy and enthusiastic to launch this new collaboration within the framework of a women's cycling project. Our basic will is to promote the sport of cycling, to help young people progress, to reach the highest level worldwide, which is the objective of our professional pole and our U23 development team," he said.

"In 2020, we launched a technical collaboration and exchange of good training practices with the Ligue Handisport Francophone for five high-level para-cyclists. The new development with the women's division adds to this logic of exchange, development and performance."

Ludivine Henrion said the women's team will focus on the Lotto Cycling Cup races, which includes 12 UCI-registered events to allow riders to learn and progress in an elite field. They will also compete in the Women Cycling Series calendar, that includes 8 to 10 races that take place between clubs in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Bingoal-WB Ladies