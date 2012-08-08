Binggeli and Harmony top final US Pro GRT standings
Last round in Northstar wraps up series
The USA Cycling Pro Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) concluded this weekend with the Northstar Pro GRT at the Northstar California Mountain Bike Park in Truckee, California. With 190 and 132 points respectively, Logan Binggeli (KHS) and Jacqueline Harmony (IXS-510-Smith Optics) became the overall race calendar winners.
Men
Bingelli placed second in the final round, allowing him to overtake the first place position from Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing), who was absent in Northstar. In addition to his second place finish, Binggeli also won the Chile Challenge and Whiteface Pro GRT rounds this season. Gwin finishes the 2012 US Pro GRT in second with 160 points while Northstar winner Kevin Aiello is third with 98 points, and Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) and Phil Kmetz (Von Cooper) round out the top five with 82 and 60 points respectively.
Women
Harmony officially claimed the women's US Pro GRT title after winning her third straight round in Northstar. After the final round, the women's standings went unchanged. Harmony is at the top with 192 points while Lauren Daney (DRD Intense) finished the season in second with 128 points. Amber Price (Royal Racing USA) is third with 86 while Elinor Wesner (F.L.R. Wheel & Heel) and Joanna Petterson (Nema Maxxis) are fourth and fifth with 70 and 65 points.
US Pro GRT Final Standings
|#
|Rider Name
|Points
|1
|Logan Binggeli
|190
|pts
|2
|Aaron Gwin
|160
|3
|Kevin Aiello
|98
|4
|Justin Leov
|82
|5
|Phil Kmetz
|60
|6
|Steve Smith
|60
|7
|Art Babcock
|49
|8
|Gavin Vaughan
|46
|9
|Nikolas Dudukovich
|45
|10
|Ben Furbee
|40
|11
|Yann Gauvin
|40
|12
|Shawn Neer
|35
|13
|Austin Hackett Klaube
|32
|14
|Mick Hannah
|30
|15
|Graeme Pitts
|30
|16
|Mitch Ropelato
|30
|17
|Chris Higgerson
|28
|18
|Josh Bryceland
|25
|19
|Ricardo Preciado Negrete
|25
|20
|Mat Dodd
|24
|21
|Al Ortiz
|22
|22
|Heikki Hall
|20
|23
|Neko Mulally
|20
|24
|Trevor Trinkino
|20
|25
|Kyle Warner
|20
|26
|Tim Krentz
|18
|27
|Chris Mari
|18
|28
|Greg Minnaar
|18
|29
|Nick D'emidio
|16
|30
|Kiran Mackinnon
|16
|31
|Thomas Ravina
|16
|32
|Mikey Sylvestri
|16
|33
|Leland O'connor
|15
|34
|Brian Atkinson
|14
|35
|Jason Memmelaar
|14
|36
|Scott Papola
|14
|37
|Jason Scheiding
|14
|38
|Evan Geankoplis
|12
|39
|Jared Graves
|12
|40
|Dante Harmony
|12
|41
|Adam Morse
|10
|42
|Alex Moschitti
|10
|43
|Mark Wallace
|10
|44
|Evan Ames
|8
|45
|Jesse Beare
|8
|46
|Anthony Coneski
|8
|47
|Leif Lorenzen
|8
|48
|Richie Rude
|8
|49
|Joey Schusler
|8
|50
|Chris Boice
|6
|51
|Joshua Brown
|6
|52
|Mitch Delfs
|6
|53
|Ricardo Ricciadonegrete
|6
|54
|George Ryan
|6
|55
|Brandan Bohl
|4
|56
|Eliot Jackson
|4
|57
|Dillon Lemarr
|4
|58
|Logan Mulally
|4
|59
|Andre' Pepin
|4
|60
|Cody Johnson
|2
|61
|Remi Gauvin
|1
|62
|Jason Scheidein
|1
|63
|Kyle Wideman
|1
|#
|Rider Name
|Points
|1
|Jacqueline Harmony
|192
|pts
|2
|Lauren Daney
|128
|3
|Amber Price
|86
|4
|Elinor Wesner
|70
|5
|Joanna Petterson
|65
|6
|Rebecca Gardner
|64
|7
|Jill Kintner
|60
|8
|Katelyn Parhiala
|48
|9
|Gabriela Williams
|44
|10
|Miranda Miller
|40
|11
|Wendy Palmer
|40
|12
|Adrienne Schneider
|40
|13
|Stephanie Sowles
|39
|14
|Mary Elges
|38
|15
|Holly Feniak
|30
|16
|Rae Gandolf
|30
|17
|Katy Hanlon
|30
|18
|Anne Galyean
|25
|19
|Robyn Landstra--Embrey
|25
|20
|Christen Boyer
|20
|21
|Tasa Herndon
|20
|22
|Katie Holden
|20
|23
|Danice Uyesugi
|18
|24
|Jaime Rees
|16
|25
|Jaime Hill
|10
|26
|Britney White
|6
|27
|Margaret Gregory
|2
|28
|Michelle Benson
|1
