Binggeli and Harmony top final US Pro GRT standings

Image 1 of 2 Jacqueline Harmony on her way to a win (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 2 of 2 Logan Binggeli uses his moto skills to pull a tear-off over the hip jump. (Image credit: Eddie Clark)

The USA Cycling Pro Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) concluded this weekend with the Northstar Pro GRT at the Northstar California Mountain Bike Park in Truckee, California. With 190 and 132 points respectively, Logan Binggeli (KHS) and Jacqueline Harmony (IXS-510-Smith Optics) became the overall race calendar winners.

Men

Bingelli placed second in the final round, allowing him to overtake the first place position from Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing), who was absent in Northstar. In addition to his second place finish, Binggeli also won the Chile Challenge and Whiteface Pro GRT rounds this season. Gwin finishes the 2012 US Pro GRT in second with 160 points while Northstar winner Kevin Aiello is third with 98 points, and Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) and Phil Kmetz (Von Cooper) round out the top five with 82 and 60 points respectively.

Women

Harmony officially claimed the women's US Pro GRT title after winning her third straight round in Northstar. After the final round, the women's standings went unchanged. Harmony is at the top with 192 points while Lauren Daney (DRD Intense) finished the season in second with 128 points. Amber Price (Royal Racing USA) is third with 86 while Elinor Wesner (F.L.R. Wheel & Heel) and Joanna Petterson (Nema Maxxis) are fourth and fifth with 70 and 65 points.

See full results from the Northstar US Pro GRT.

US Pro GRT Final Standings

Elite men final US Pro GRT standings # Rider Name Points 1 Logan Binggeli 190 pts 2 Aaron Gwin 160 3 Kevin Aiello 98 4 Justin Leov 82 5 Phil Kmetz 60 6 Steve Smith 60 7 Art Babcock 49 8 Gavin Vaughan 46 9 Nikolas Dudukovich 45 10 Ben Furbee 40 11 Yann Gauvin 40 12 Shawn Neer 35 13 Austin Hackett Klaube 32 14 Mick Hannah 30 15 Graeme Pitts 30 16 Mitch Ropelato 30 17 Chris Higgerson 28 18 Josh Bryceland 25 19 Ricardo Preciado Negrete 25 20 Mat Dodd 24 21 Al Ortiz 22 22 Heikki Hall 20 23 Neko Mulally 20 24 Trevor Trinkino 20 25 Kyle Warner 20 26 Tim Krentz 18 27 Chris Mari 18 28 Greg Minnaar 18 29 Nick D'emidio 16 30 Kiran Mackinnon 16 31 Thomas Ravina 16 32 Mikey Sylvestri 16 33 Leland O'connor 15 34 Brian Atkinson 14 35 Jason Memmelaar 14 36 Scott Papola 14 37 Jason Scheiding 14 38 Evan Geankoplis 12 39 Jared Graves 12 40 Dante Harmony 12 41 Adam Morse 10 42 Alex Moschitti 10 43 Mark Wallace 10 44 Evan Ames 8 45 Jesse Beare 8 46 Anthony Coneski 8 47 Leif Lorenzen 8 48 Richie Rude 8 49 Joey Schusler 8 50 Chris Boice 6 51 Joshua Brown 6 52 Mitch Delfs 6 53 Ricardo Ricciadonegrete 6 54 George Ryan 6 55 Brandan Bohl 4 56 Eliot Jackson 4 57 Dillon Lemarr 4 58 Logan Mulally 4 59 Andre' Pepin 4 60 Cody Johnson 2 61 Remi Gauvin 1 62 Jason Scheidein 1 63 Kyle Wideman 1