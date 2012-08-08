Trending

Binggeli and Harmony top final US Pro GRT standings

Last round in Northstar wraps up series

Image 1 of 2

Jacqueline Harmony on her way to a win

(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Image 2 of 2

Logan Binggeli uses his moto skills to pull a tear-off over the hip jump.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)

The USA Cycling Pro Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) concluded this weekend with the Northstar Pro GRT at the Northstar California Mountain Bike Park in Truckee, California. With 190 and 132 points respectively, Logan Binggeli (KHS) and Jacqueline Harmony (IXS-510-Smith Optics) became the overall race calendar winners.

Men

Bingelli placed second in the final round, allowing him to overtake the first place position from Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing), who was absent in Northstar. In addition to his second place finish, Binggeli also won the Chile Challenge and Whiteface Pro GRT rounds this season. Gwin finishes the 2012 US Pro GRT in second with 160 points while Northstar winner Kevin Aiello is third with 98 points, and Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) and Phil Kmetz (Von Cooper) round out the top five with 82 and 60 points respectively.

Women

Harmony officially claimed the women's US Pro GRT title after winning her third straight round in Northstar. After the final round, the women's standings went unchanged. Harmony is at the top with 192 points while Lauren Daney (DRD Intense) finished the season in second with 128 points. Amber Price (Royal Racing USA) is third with 86 while Elinor Wesner (F.L.R. Wheel & Heel) and Joanna Petterson (Nema Maxxis) are fourth and fifth with 70 and 65 points.

See full results from the Northstar US Pro GRT.

US Pro GRT Final Standings

Elite men final US Pro GRT standings
#Rider NamePoints
1Logan Binggeli190pts
2Aaron Gwin160
3Kevin Aiello98
4Justin Leov82
5Phil Kmetz60
6Steve Smith60
7Art Babcock49
8Gavin Vaughan46
9Nikolas Dudukovich45
10Ben Furbee40
11Yann Gauvin40
12Shawn Neer35
13Austin Hackett Klaube32
14Mick Hannah30
15Graeme Pitts30
16Mitch Ropelato30
17Chris Higgerson28
18Josh Bryceland25
19Ricardo Preciado Negrete25
20Mat Dodd24
21Al Ortiz22
22Heikki Hall20
23Neko Mulally20
24Trevor Trinkino20
25Kyle Warner20
26Tim Krentz18
27Chris Mari18
28Greg Minnaar18
29Nick D'emidio16
30Kiran Mackinnon16
31Thomas Ravina16
32Mikey Sylvestri16
33Leland O'connor15
34Brian Atkinson14
35Jason Memmelaar14
36Scott Papola14
37Jason Scheiding14
38Evan Geankoplis12
39Jared Graves12
40Dante Harmony12
41Adam Morse10
42Alex Moschitti10
43Mark Wallace10
44Evan Ames8
45Jesse Beare8
46Anthony Coneski8
47Leif Lorenzen8
48Richie Rude8
49Joey Schusler8
50Chris Boice6
51Joshua Brown6
52Mitch Delfs6
53Ricardo Ricciadonegrete6
54George Ryan6
55Brandan Bohl4
56Eliot Jackson4
57Dillon Lemarr4
58Logan Mulally4
59Andre' Pepin4
60Cody Johnson2
61Remi Gauvin1
62Jason Scheidein1
63Kyle Wideman1

Elite women final US Pro GRT standings
#Rider NamePoints
1Jacqueline Harmony192pts
2Lauren Daney128
3Amber Price86
4Elinor Wesner70
5Joanna Petterson65
6Rebecca Gardner64
7Jill Kintner60
8Katelyn Parhiala48
9Gabriela Williams44
10Miranda Miller40
11Wendy Palmer40
12Adrienne Schneider40
13Stephanie Sowles39
14Mary Elges38
15Holly Feniak30
16Rae Gandolf30
17Katy Hanlon30
18Anne Galyean25
19Robyn Landstra-­-Embrey25
20Christen Boyer20
21Tasa Herndon20
22Katie Holden20
23Danice Uyesugi18
24Jaime Rees16
25Jaime Hill10
26Britney White6
27Margaret Gregory2
28Michelle Benson1