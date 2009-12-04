Bettini accused of tax evasion

World Champ Paolo Bettini (Quickstep-Innergetic) in a world of pain. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Paolo Bettini is currently under investigation by the Italian tax authorities. The double World champion and Olympic champion is accused of having evaded nearly 11 million Euro from Italian income tax officers.

By fictionally moving his residence to the Principality of Monaco, known to be a tax haven, the former cyclist is suspected to having committed the fraud. Investigators believe Bettini continued to live in Italy and only transferred his residence to evade the income tax officiers.

Bettini, a one-day classics specialist during his time, retired from pro cycling in 2008.