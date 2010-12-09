Beti Bike Bash returns for second year

Image 1 of 4 Racers lined up at the Beti Bike Bash (Image credit: Mark Woolcott Photography) Image 2 of 4 Women racing at the Beti Bike Bash (Image credit: Mark Woolcott Photography) Image 3 of 4 Singletrack fun for women racing the Beti Bike Bash (Image credit: Mark Woolcott Photography) Image 4 of 4 A woman zooms past at the inaugural Beti Bike Bash (Image credit: Mark Woolcott Photography)

The first women's only Beti Bike Bash was such a success that it will return again next year. The women's mountain bike event will be held at Bear Creek Lake Park, located in the foothills west of Denver, Colorado, on June 12, 2010.

Last year's inaugural event saw a field nearly 200 women with 90 beginner women. "The success of last year's event proved to us that women indeed want to race," said Amy Thomas from team YetiBeti. "Our goal is to continue to build on this momentum and make this a marquee women's event. It's great to see the support."

The event will offer something for all ages and abilities. The course at Bear Creek is a four-mile, non-technical and fast singletrack loop with views of surrounding Red Rocks Park. Beginners (Category 3) will ride two laps, with the sport (Category 2) riders racing three laps, and the Open/Pro/Singlespeed race featuring four fast laps.

With support from new presenting sponsor Stan's NoTubes, the pro women will be competing for a cash purse that will pay 10 deep, with $1000 for first place.

"It's unique venue sets it apart and we are pleased to support this one of a kind event for women," said Cindy Koziatek, co-owner of NoTubes and wife of Stan Koziatek. "Promoting mountain biking for women who want to compete in this sport will provide an invaluable experience for female competitors. "

"The Beti Bike Bash is sandwiched between TEVA Games race (on June 4) in Vail, Colorado, and the US ProXCT race (on June 18) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. We know several top national and Colorado pro women will already be racing at those events. It's a great opportunity to really showcase the amazing women's mountain bile talent at the Beti Bike Bash," said Sarah Rawley of Bigfoot Productions public relations.

A portion of this year's proceeds will support Mountain2Moutain, a non-profit organization based out of Denver, Colorado which believes the education of women and girls is the first step toward sustainable change and development in conflict regions. Mountain2Mountain focuses in Afghanistan, empowering and enabling women through education, training, and job creation.

"When we understood more about Mountain2Mountain's mission with women in Afghanistan, we jumped on the opportunity to help," said Thomas. "Every woman racing at this year's event will be helping women in Afghanistan where freedoms like riding a bike don't exist. The simple act of riding a bike here will make a difference abroad. We want to make this event more than just another race without taking away the racing."

In 2010, the inaugural event was scheduled for June, but due to inclement weather and impassable trail conditions, it was postponed until August.