Beti Bike Bash makes history

Team Yeti Beti and Yeti Cycles are encouraging female mountain bikers to come out for the Beti Bike Bash this weekend on June 12 in Colorado. Racers will have an option to compete solo or with two other friends in a three-woman relay race. The event is being billed as Colorado's first women's-only mountain bike race.





Category 3 beginners will ride two laps, with the category 2 sport riders racing three laps, and the elite/category 1 racers doing five, fast laps.

The event is being billed as family-friendly and includes a kids' race (for six years and younger). A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventure (SMBA), a junior mountain bike program.

For more information, visit www.betibikebash.com.