Beti Bike Bash rescheduled for August

Womens start led out by Georgia Gould and Kelli Emmett. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The inaugural Beti Bike Bash is postponed until Sunday, August 1 after inclement weather and impassable trail conditions on its originally scheduled date of Saturday, June 12. The call was made at 6:00 am on Saturday morning by the park supervisor of Bear Creek Lake Park and team Yeti Beti.





Online registration will reopen by Friday, June 18 through Active.com and Betibikebash.com and remain open until Friday, July 30 at 6:00 am. Pre-registration and packet pick-up will remain at Golden Bike Shop and on-site at Bear Creek Lake Park on Sunday, August 1.

"We are excited that we have nearly 180 women signed up for the event. We hope that we will be able to get more women to join us on the new race day to break the 200 mark," Rawley said. "The turn-out so far has been more than impressive. We are sure this event will make its mark, especially as the bigger, better, Beti Bike Bash in August."

For more information, visit www.betibikebash.com.