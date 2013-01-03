Beti Bash to double as Colorado women's state championships

Image 1 of 4 Racers in action at the Beti Bash (Image credit: Mark Woolcott Photography) Image 2 of 4 Junior podium at the Beti Bash (Image credit: Yeti Beti) Image 3 of 4 The Beti Bike Bash is a women's-only mountain bike race (Image credit: Mark Woolcott Photography) Image 4 of 4 Women's podium at the Beti Bike Bash (Image credit: Yeti Beti)

The annual Beti Bike Bash presented by Stan's NoTubes will return in 2013 for its fourth edition. The Colorado race supports women's mountain bike racing from grassroots to elite categories.

The highlight of the weekend's activities will again be a full day of racing on Sunday, June 2 at Bear Creek Lake Park, in the foothills west of Denver, and this year the race will double as the Colorado women's state championships. Annual licensed racers will be eligible for titles in each category as well as the top 15 in each category will qualify for the 2013 USA Cycling Cross Country National Championships at Bear Creek Resort in Pennsylvania.

"We are fortunate to expand on several levels of sponsorship this year," said Amy Thomas from team YetiBeti. "With support from Elevation Cycles, we will offer a complimentary entry for the first 50 junior racers (18 years and younger) who register at one of their shops. We want to make the Beti Bike Bash as attainable as possible for young racers. Elevation Cycle's support makes this possible."

Junior registration will be available at Elevation Cycles in Highlands Ranch and Boulder beginning March 1, 2013.

"The organizers of this annual all women's mountain bike event are a fully committed group of women with vision and outstanding ethics," said Cindy Koziatek, Co-Owner of NoTubes. "This well-rounded event has continued to make a substantial impact for participating females in the biking community. Each year it has prospered and our hopes of seeing that continue are reflected in our renewed sponsorship."

The course at Bear Creek is a four-mile, non-technical, fast singletrack loop with views of surrounding Red Rocks Park. A new category added for 2013 is the Never Ever category—a modified beginner category for women who have never raced before. All Beginners (Cat. 3) and Never Ever racers will ride two laps; Sport racers (Cat. 2) will ride three laps; Expert (Cat. 1), Open/Advanced and Singlespeed racers will complete four laps; and the Pro Women will race five fast laps. With support from Stan’s NoTubes, the pro women will again be competing for a cash purse that will pay 10-deep, awarding $1,000 to first place.

The Little Bellas National Tour will return to Colorado after a successful inaugural appearance last year. The camp will feature girls' mountain bike clinics on June 1 and 2. The camp offers one or two days of professional mentoring for girls ages 7-14, and will provide skills practice and confidence-building in a fun, and supportive environment.

"Little Bellas is thrilled to partner with the Beti Bike Bash to hold our two day girls-only camp. It's a natural collaboration since the Beti Bike Bash provides a great atmosphere to encourage women's racing and the Little Bellas strives to get more girls riding bikes. Our missions line up perfectly and together we can build momentum to get more mothers and daughters riding singletrack,” said founder and 2012 Olympian Lea Davison.

A portion of the proceeds from the 2013 Beti Bike Bash will benefit Camp Discovery, which helps women who have disorders of the spinal cord redefine themselves to live strong, productive and happy lives.



