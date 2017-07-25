Best photos from the 2017 Tour de France - Gallery

Image 1 of 53 The Patrouille de France were also on show when the peloton passed over Sisteron (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 53 Chris Froome with son Kellan following the Paris podium celebration (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 53 Didi the Devil cheering on Nairo Quintana on the road to Serre-Chevalier (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 53 The peloton on the Col du Galibier (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 53 Romain Bardet and French president Emanuel Macron embrace after the Serre-Chevalier finish (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 53 Rigoberto Uran leads Chris Froome and Romain Bardet over the line into Serre-Chevalier (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 53 A Kenyan contingent makes some noise in Romans-sur-Isère (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 53 Michael Matthews throws his bike over the line in Romans-sur-Isère to take his second win of the Tour (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 53 The caravan and sun flowers. Two iconic features of the Tour de France (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 53 Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) dances on the pedals as the crowds anticipate Romain Bardet (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 53 The peloton on the rolling roads through the Massif Central during stage 15 (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 53 Thumbs up for the crowds from Michael Gogl (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 53 The Vittel water trucks were crucial in keeping the temperature down for the crowds during another hot July (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 53 The yellow jersey group descends during stage 17 of the Tour (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 53 Primoz Roglic riding solo on the Col de Galibier before going on to win stage 17 in Serre-Chevalier (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 53 The caravan waves goodbye to the Tour de France for another year (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 53 The Patrouille de France fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the final stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 53 On every stage of the Tour, the French fans cheered on AG2R and Romain Bardet (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 53 Romain Bardet in recovery mode after the Marseille time trial, slipping from second to third overall (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 53 Team Sky lead the peloton over the line into Salon de Provence after the longest stage of the 2017 Tour (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 53 The Tour went through Sisteron during the Tour (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 53 The grupetto inside the final kilometre of the Col d'Izoard during stage 18 (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 53 Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) bathed in light on the Col d'Izoard (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 53 Warren Barguil was overcome by emotion when he won atop the Col d'Izoard on stage 18 (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 53 Romain Bardet got the better of Chris Froome and Rigoberto Uran in the battle of the podium riders the the Col d'Izoard (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 53 Michael Matthews takes in a quick sip of water before the TV interview as stage winner (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 53 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) spent over 1000km in breakaways during the Tour de France (Image credit: ASO) Image 28 of 53 The Colombian fans were their usual boisterous selves (Image credit: ASO) Image 29 of 53 The rolling vineyards of stage 9 (Image credit: ASO) Image 30 of 53 That's one way to take in the Tour de France (Image credit: ASO) Image 31 of 53 A collective of Norwegian fans cheer on from the roadside (Image credit: ASO) Image 32 of 53 Fabio Aru 400 meters from his first Tour de France stage win at La Planche des Belles Filles (Image credit: ASO) Image 33 of 53 Peter Sagan smiles and waves before stage 4. He would end the stage with a DSQ against him name and out of the race (Image credit: ASO) Image 34 of 53 Arnaud Démare sprints to the stage win in Vittel oblivious to the Cavendish and Sagan crash behind (Image credit: ASO) Image 35 of 53 A fan applies the finishing touches to his chalk work (Image credit: ASO) Image 36 of 53 The peloton hitting high speeds on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium (Image credit: ASO) Image 37 of 53 Tiago Machado was a regular feature at the head of the peloton in the opening sprint stages (Image credit: ASO) Image 38 of 53 Taylor Phinney signing polka dots jerseys after his stage 2 breakaway (Image credit: ASO) Image 39 of 53 Chris Froome laying the foundations of his fourth Tour win in the Düsseldorf time trial (Image credit: ASO) Image 40 of 53 The raw emotion of Warren Barguil after his narrow photo finish loss on stage 9 to Rigoberto Uran (Image credit: ASO) Image 41 of 53 Pierre Latour buries himself for teammate Romain Bardet during stage 9 (Image credit: ASO) Image 42 of 53 Mikel Landa and Alberto Contador lit up the Bastille Day stage into Foix (Image credit: ASO) Image 43 of 53 Romain Bardet grits his teeth and pushes it to the line in Peryagudes for his third career Tour stage win (Image credit: ASO) Image 44 of 53 The Peryagudes stage finish was a highlight of the 2017 Tour (Image credit: ASO) Image 45 of 53 Even the Tour de France has to wait for the train to pass (Image credit: ASO) Image 46 of 53 Chris Froome gives a thumbs up to his totem in the Pau 'Tour des Geants' on the morning of stage 12 (Image credit: ASO) Image 47 of 53 The steep finale at Peryagudes saw the GC open up and Chris Froome lose the yellow jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 48 of 53 Five wins for Marcel Kittel or perhaps the Qhubeka five-finger salute? (Image credit: ASO) Image 49 of 53 Marcel Kittel proved himself as the premier sprinter in July for the third time in his career (Image credit: ASO) Image 50 of 53 The Tour peloton passes through the Domme walls during stage 10 (Image credit: ASO) Image 51 of 53 Not your usual Tour de France roadside fan (Image credit: ASO) Image 52 of 53 Rafal Majka pushes through the pain during stage 9 (Image credit: ASO) Image 53 of 53 Düsseldorf is the home of Kraftwerk. The German band is known for its 'Tour de France' record of 1983 (Image credit: ASO)

For the fourth time in five years, Chris Froome and Team Sky rolled into Paris as the winners of the Tour de France. While the 2017 Tour may lack the defining image of Froome running up Mount Ventoux of last July, there were numerous moments and images that will stick in the mind.

The first German Grand Départ since 1987, saw the crowds pack the Düsseldorf course despite the inclement weather. The German theme continued in the first week with Marcel Kittel claiming the first of his five stages.

In the battle for the yellow jersey, Sky's Geraint Thomas enjoyed his first days as the race leader before Froome took over on stage 5 to resume normal service. The Briton lost his yellow jersey to Fabio Aru after the steep finish at Peryagudes in one of the most scenic finishes of the 2017 Tour. Froome would hold the yellow through to Paris as the race passed through the Pyrenees, across the Massif Central, back to the Alps and then Marseille before the long transfer to Paris.

